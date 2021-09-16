Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Sells $123,278.47 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $123,278.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 28th, Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48.
VRNT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.77. 551,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after acquiring an additional 749,798 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2,188.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 672,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after acquiring an additional 642,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 165.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after acquiring an additional 516,900 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,137,000 after acquiring an additional 488,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 19.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 461,671 shares during the period.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.