Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Sells $123,278.47 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $123,278.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48.

VRNT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.77. 551,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 32.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after acquiring an additional 749,798 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 2,188.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 672,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after acquiring an additional 642,766 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 165.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after acquiring an additional 516,900 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,137,000 after acquiring an additional 488,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 19.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 461,671 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

