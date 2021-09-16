Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Sells $198,765.00 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 551,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,036. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on VRNT. Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
