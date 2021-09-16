Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Sells $198,765.00 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 551,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,036. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.38. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRNT. Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

