Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $854.56 million-$889.44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.23 million.Verint Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.530-$0.530 EPS.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

