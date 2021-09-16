Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $854.56 million-$889.44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.23 million.Verint Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.530-$0.530 EPS.
Shares of VRNT stock opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $52.70.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
