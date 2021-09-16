Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.530-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.18 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of VRNT opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

