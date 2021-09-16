Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,106. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,759,000 after acquiring an additional 228,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,540,000 after acquiring an additional 83,912 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,263,000 after acquiring an additional 139,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,184,000 after acquiring an additional 60,250 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.39. 13,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,748. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.02 and its 200-day moving average is $182.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

