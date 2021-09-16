Veritaseum Price Reaches $38.00 on Top Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 113.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for about $38.00 or 0.00079916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 106.5% against the dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $81.68 million and $19,304.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00062999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00141877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.96 or 0.00811784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00047307 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.