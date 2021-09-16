VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:VTEQ opened at $0.20 on Thursday. VeriTeQ has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.

VeriTeQ Company Profile

VeriTeQ Corp. operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Brace Shop, LLC. The Brace Shop was founded in 1995 and operates as an online orthopedic brace store. since its inception, the Brace Shop has provided braces and other extremity products to help people live fulfilling, active lives at any age.

