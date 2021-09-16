VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:VTEQ opened at $0.20 on Thursday. VeriTeQ has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25.
VeriTeQ Company Profile
