Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Holdings Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,027 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.26% of Verso worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Verso during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

VRS stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso Co. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $637.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.99.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.23 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Verso Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is -10.15%.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

