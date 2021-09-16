Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.54 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $33.30 million and approximately $191,425.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,685.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,578.57 or 0.07504463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.79 or 0.00391698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $638.27 or 0.01338478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00121457 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $258.67 or 0.00542448 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.38 or 0.00554426 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.38 or 0.00330036 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,807,372 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.