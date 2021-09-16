Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Up to $18.17

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.17, but opened at $18.85. Vertex shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 112 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on VERX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Vertex alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -139.76 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.67 million. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $166,357.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vertex by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.