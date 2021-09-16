Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.97

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.97 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 55.60 ($0.73). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 53 ($0.69), with a volume of 519,244 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Vertu Motors in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 44.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.42. The firm has a market cap of £195.25 million and a PE ratio of 12.05.

In other news, insider Jatinder Aujla sold 19,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total value of £8,560.35 ($11,184.15).

Vertu Motors Company Profile (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

