Vesper (VSP) Price Reaches $12.55 on Top Exchanges

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for $12.55 or 0.00026171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a market cap of $62.20 million and $2.42 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00073078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00123045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00176192 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.21 or 0.07539321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,987.12 or 1.00074438 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.86 or 0.00883933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper was first traded on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,956,759 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.