Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $547.42

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 547.42 ($7.15) and traded as high as GBX 553 ($7.22). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 534.50 ($6.98), with a volume of 111,173 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VSVS shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 587 ($7.67) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vesuvius presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 615.80 ($8.05).

Get Vesuvius alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 547.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 943.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 23.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Vesuvius Company Profile (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.