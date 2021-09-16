Viacoin Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and $36,788.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.46 or 0.00387583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

