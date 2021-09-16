ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIAC. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after buying an additional 6,450,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,589,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,370,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.44. The stock had a trading volume of 124,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,614,549. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

