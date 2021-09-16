VIASPACE Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSPC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VIASPACE Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSPC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the August 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,241,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VSPC opened at $0.00 on Thursday. VIASPACE has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

VIASPACE, Inc engages in the production of Giant King Grass, an energy crop which focuses on the renewable energy based on biomass. Its product can be used as pellets and bio coal and bio methane for electricity and biorefinery. The company was founded by Carl Allan Kukkonen and Amjad Saleh Abdallat in July 1998 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

