VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,123,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.21% of VICI Properties worth $34,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 22.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.37.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

