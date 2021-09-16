Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.28

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $129.28 and last traded at $129.07, with a volume of 1670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.61.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $689,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,656,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,719,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $239,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,142 shares of company stock valued at $26,935,242 in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,233,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 8.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

