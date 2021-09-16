Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.28

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $129.28 and last traded at $129.07, with a volume of 1670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.61.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.11 and a beta of 0.68.
In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $689,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,656,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,719,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $239,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,142 shares of company stock valued at $26,935,242 in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,233,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 8.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,767,000 after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.
About Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
