Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $7.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $61.36. The stock had a trading volume of 859,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,923. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

