VideoCoin Tops One Day Volume of $49,718.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001251 BTC on major exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $92.18 million and $49,718.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00017455 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,939,646 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

