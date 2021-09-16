VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Hits Market Capitalization of $45.22 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001910 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $45.22 million and $19.61 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

