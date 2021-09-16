Vidya Trading 30.3% Higher This Week (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $10.06 million and $138,247.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00061871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00140235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.39 or 0.00797798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00045914 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars.

