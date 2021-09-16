VIG Trading Up 13.1% This Week (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. In the last week, VIG has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $983,979.44 and approximately $480.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001032 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 887,053,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

