Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Shares Gap Down to $8.15

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $7.91. Vinco Ventures shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 77,951 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

