Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vipshop by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 981,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after buying an additional 467,295 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,916,000. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $98,686,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $48,264,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $13.02 on Thursday. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

