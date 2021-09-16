Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,965,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,060,000 after purchasing an additional 276,938 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vipshop by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,774,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,467,000 after acquiring an additional 752,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,674,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,745,000 after purchasing an additional 94,126 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vipshop by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,229 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vipshop by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $13.02 on Thursday. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

