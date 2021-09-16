Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 62,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 93.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,255,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $2.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.05. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $253.61.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

