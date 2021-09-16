Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 1,030 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,788,934.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 122,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $209.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

