Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 5,141 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,524 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 599,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,647,000 after buying an additional 99,798 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 320.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 75,895 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AEM. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.61.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 131,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $86.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

