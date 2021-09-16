Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 5,249 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up about 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $813,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.74. 204,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $54.72.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

