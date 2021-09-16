Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises approximately 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after buying an additional 2,586,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,191,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,665,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in ONEOK by 17.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,684,000 after purchasing an additional 469,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ONEOK by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 662,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. raised their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.77. The company had a trading volume of 67,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,861. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.