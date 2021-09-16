Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,330,479. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

