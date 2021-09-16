Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Delek Logistics Partners accounts for about 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1,941.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 135,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 128,790 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,454,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.91. 325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,894. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.51.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 151.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,959 shares in the company, valued at $531,966.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

