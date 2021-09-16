Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Stake in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,301 shares during the period. DRDGOLD comprises 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.18% of DRDGOLD worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 3.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,027,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,399 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 58.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 222,779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 9.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DRDGOLD from $19.25 to $18.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

DRDGOLD stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,284. DRDGOLD Limited has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

