Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,827 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

GOLD traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.64. 2,349,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,235,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.46.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

