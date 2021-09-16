Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CONE. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $155,000.

Shares of CONE traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $76.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,258. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,916.75, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $82.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. Analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

CONE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

