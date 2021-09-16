Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STOR traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STOR. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

