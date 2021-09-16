Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 29.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

NYSE:EQR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.22. The company had a trading volume of 94,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,347. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

