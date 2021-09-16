Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.30. 7,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,472. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

