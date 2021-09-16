Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,097 shares during the period. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock comprises 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 27.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 629,041 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 135,756 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 109,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.80. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 213.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

