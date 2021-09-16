Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,981,000 after buying an additional 1,697,540 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 414.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 683,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,688,000 after purchasing an additional 550,756 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,939,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,405,000. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,657,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.22. 8,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,763. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

