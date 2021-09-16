Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage makes up about 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,039. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $194.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

