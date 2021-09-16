Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 10,308 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the quarter. Ecopetrol accounts for 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecopetrol by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

NYSE EC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.62. 43,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.