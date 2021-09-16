Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 1,355 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. CoreSite Realty comprises about 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 15.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.33.

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $155.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. Equities research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

