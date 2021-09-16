Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 51,255 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,255 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.24% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 240,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 110,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 49,180 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $614,841.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $7.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,474. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $7.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

