Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 43,774 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,774 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 413.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Telefónica by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TEF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.88. 20,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,337. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

