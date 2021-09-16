Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 5,861 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,634,000 after buying an additional 298,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,390,000 after buying an additional 94,663 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,754,000 after buying an additional 109,076 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,947,000 after buying an additional 1,838,801 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,781,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,947,000 after buying an additional 32,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $1,645,313. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.87. The company had a trading volume of 26,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.