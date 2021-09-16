Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 6,727 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.51. 513,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,251,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

