Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in UDR by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 1,136.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $824,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,051.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $7,186,450. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UDR. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.00. 84,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,073.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average is $48.94. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

